Biden considers vaccine mandate for federal workers

TYSONS CORNER, Va. – President Biden said his administration is considering a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal employees.
Biden had just finished remarks to members of the National Intelligence Community when he was asked about potential vaccine requirements for federal workers.
This comes after the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it will require all medical personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Biden said, “We have a pandemic because of the unvaccinated. And they’re sowing enormous confusion. The more we learn, the more we learn about this virus and the Delta variation, the more we have to be worried or concerned. And then the only one thing we know for sure, if those other 100 million people got vaccinated, we’d be in a very different world. So, get vaccinated. If you haven’t, you’re not nearly as smart as I said you are.”