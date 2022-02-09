Box v. OSP case able to move forward due to Oregon Supreme Court ruling

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — 7 years after a Josephine County man was shot dead by Oregon State Police troopers, his family is finally able to sue the state for wrongful death.

The attorney representing Robert Box’s widow says the Court of Appeals detailed evidence in a 38-page opinion that entitles Bernadette Box to a jury trial.

Attorney David Park says on the night of May 29th, 2015, Robert Box was shot to death by two OSP troopers on his property after his daughter called 9-1-1 to report a domestic disturbance.

Park has been on the case since 2015.

He says they filed a lawsuit in April 2016, which was dismissed. They appealed in 2017 and it was just approved last week, allowing the suit to finally move forward.

“The most important thing for Bernie is that she’ll get her day in court and an opportunity to demonstrate that the state wrongfully took the life of her husband,” Park said.

The Associated Press reports the D.A.’s office cleared the troopers involved, saying Box pulled a gun on them – leading to the shots.

Park says he and Mrs. Box are trying to hold the state accountable for alleged misconduct.

He expects the case to go to trial next year.