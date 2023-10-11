Bras For A Cause “Rocks The Rogue” Fundraiser is this Saturday 10/14

GRANTS PASS, OR — This weekend during breast cancer awareness month, there’s a fundraiser that uniquely highlights the importance of bringing awareness to the illness.

Bras for a Cause ‘Rocks the Rogue’ isn’t your typical breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

It allows local artists to use their creative side, all while raising money for a good cause.

“We’re showing decorated bras,” said Soroptimist member Elyse Douglas. “It’s very whimsical and colorful. First time I heard about it, I was attracted to the idea because it sounded artistic and a little edgy.”

Soroptimist is an all-women global volunteer organization that supports women and girls through training and education.

The president of the Soroptimist club in Grants Pass said this is an opportunity to not only check out some local art, but to motivate women to get their mammograms.

“I think a lot of women do put these things off and then it grows and metastasizes and moves to other places,” said Candice Amens. “The sooner you can get it, please have a mammogram once a year.”

One of Soroptimist’s biggest programs is the Live Your Dream award, a scholarship for women that are struggling financially.

Amens said part of the funds for this event will go straight to that scholarship for a woman looking to turn their life around.

“They’ve been through some tough times, whether through abuse or maybe some drug use,” Amens said. “But they’re trying to better their lives and they want to go back to school.”

And for Douglas, a lifelong artist, this fundraiser serves as a chance to create something you wouldn’t expect all for a great cause.

“I wanted to create something that could actually be useful, right?” Douglas said. “That someone would keep and utilize rather than possibly, who knows what, what can you do with a torso and a bra you can’t wear?”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.