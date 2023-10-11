Local state representative calling for Measure 110 repeal

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local state representative is urging Governor Tina Kotek to repeal the controversial Measure 110.

E. Werner Reschke represents parts of Klamath and Deschutes county.

He was unable to meet with Governor Kotek physically during her stop in Klamath County last Thursday.

But it didn’t stop him from trying to open up a conversation about repealing voter-passed Measure 110 entirely.

Reschke says he wants it to be done in next year’s special session to have a fresh start.

He said, “if you had a flood in your basement, the first thing you would do is not to say ‘oh I need to replace the carpet and the furniture is ruined.’ We need to turn off the water, so it quits flooding the basement. Let’s turn off the supply, the flow of new drug addicts.”

He says that the repeal would only be step one.

Reschke also says he would want to see mandatory treatment for those struggling with addiction.

That idea is closer to a new statewide effort, backed by the former head of the Oregon Community Foundation and Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler to make changes to 110.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.