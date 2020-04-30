Home
Brush fire near S. Pacific Highway not under investigation

Brush fire near S. Pacific Highway not under investigation

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

S. PACIFIC HIGHWAY, Ore. — A small brush fire broke out last night near Crown Market on South Pacific Highway.

It happened around 9 pm and was quickly extinguished by the Medford Fire Department.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is undetermined, adding, there were no witnesses.

“In the area there was just rubbish, cigarettes, maybe some firework material around but nothing, no strong indicators as far as the cause,” said Medford Fire Department fire marshal, Samantha Matheney.

Matheney says because of the lack of witnesses and a cause, the fire is not under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »