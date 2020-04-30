Home
ODF Southwest District announces fire season starts this Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry – Southwest District made an official announcement this morning.

The start dates for fire season in southwest Oregon the last 5 years have been in June.

A spokesperson for ODF says it’s happening now because of drier conditions.

“We had more than 30 escaped burn pile fires during the month of April, so that has pointed us to go into fire season a month earlier than normal,” said public information officer, Brian Ballou.

ODF wants to remind everyone the start of fire season means all backyard debris burning will be prohibited and no burn permits will be handed out.

