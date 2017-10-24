‘Bucky the Beaver’ proposes to Griffin Creek Elementary school teacher

Medford, Ore — Griffin Creek Elementary School caught a special moment on camera when the school’s mascot proposed to one of its teachers.
2nd grade teacher Hayley Nicholls was at an assembly when ‘Bucky the Beaver’ got on one knee.
Nicholls says she doesn’t know why he proposed that way, but she’s happy her school and students got to be a part of it.
“I was so completely shocked and blown away. I think my response was ‘what are you doing here?’ He’s kind of a joke-ster so I thought it was just one huge joke really until I saw the ring. And then I don’t really remember much after that,” Nicholls said.
She says her class was very supportive and sweet wanting to know more about the ring and why she would marry ‘Bucky the Beaver’.
“They were hilarious. I got pictures all day long that said ‘congratulations on your wedding’. I think they had thought I had gotten married. One of my friend’s kids came home and said ‘Miss Nicholls got married today!” Nicholls said.
Nicholls and her new fiance Marcus Havniear met through one of her students last year.
They plan to get married next summer on a beautiful property in Gold Hill.