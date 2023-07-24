Business displaced by fire finds new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A business in Jacksonville has finally found a permanent location after a fire made them close their doors last September.

Country Quilts had to leave the store they had for 20 years after a fire in the neighboring restaurant, Las Palmas damaged their building.

The city allowed them to set up shop in its historic city hall, before finally landing in its new location a few months ago.

However, the owners say their business has gone down because people don’t know where to find them.

“I was doing great in my last location, everyone knew I was there all the quilt guilds knew it. It just takes time when you lose everything and you have to start over, it just takes time,” said Debbie Carruthers, Owner of Country Quilts.

Carruthers thinks it will be about a year to build up her clientele to what her business was before the fire.

You can now find Country Quilts in Jacksonville at 130 North 4th Street.

