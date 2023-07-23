Flat Fire continues to grow, containment remains 0%

AGNESS, Ore. – One week later, firefighting crews are still working to get control of the Flat Fire in Curry County.

As of Saturday, the Flat Fire is 18,463 acres and 0% contained.

Fire officials say most of the growth on the fire has been in harder to access areas to the southwest.

Crews are continuing to work on the north end of the fire closest to Agness.

Public information officer Natalie Weber says having access to previous containment lines has helped a lot on the fire.

“The fire is burning in a couple different fire scars from previous years and so while that provides challenges we also have things to our advantage like existing lines that are already created,” Weber said.

Weber says a new fire crew will be taking over early Sunday morning to help continue firefighting efforts.

Curry County Emergency Management is sending out all evacuation notices through Everbridge. The areas of Oak Flat, Old House Creek Road, and Spud Road are currently under Level 2 evacuation orders.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though we do know it to be human caused.

