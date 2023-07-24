Flat Fire spreads to over 20,000 acres but lower temperatures may slow it

AGNESS, Ore. – The Flat Fire in Curry County grew to 20,232 acres Sunday morning.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire is still 0% contained. Structure protection groups are nearly complete with their work in Oak Flat and Agness.

ODF says for the duration of the fire, crews have been dealing with high temperatures and high winds, but they expect things to cool off Sunday, lowering fire activity.

Crews are looking to take advantage of the lower fire activity to finish their fire lines near Agness and the southwest ends of the fire.

“It’s hot up there it’s been windy and that has been naturally fueling that fire growth and behavior that they’ve been seeing. This change to cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity is a welcome change and it will help us to push forward,” said Natalie Weber, with ODF.

Curry County Emergency Management is sending out all evacuation notices through Everbridge. The areas of Oak Flat, Old House Creek Road, and Spud Road are still under level 2 evacuation orders.

