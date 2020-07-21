Butte Creek Mill Foundation could lose $200,000 in grant funding

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Butte Creek Mill Foundation says it may lose grant funding after the Eagle Point City Council said it didn’t provide a substantial business plan.
The chairman of the board for the Butte Creek Mill Foundation says it has been working on a business plan diligently, in order to qualify for a $200,000 state grant.
The city needs to certify the grant.
She says she wishes the communication between the city and foundation was better.
“It’s real important and you know, I think everybody in Eagle Point for the most part, wants to see this completed. They love the mill, it’s kind of the heart of Eagle Point,” said chairman of the board for Butte Creek Mill Foundation, Sue Kupillas.
She says a council member who understands the business plan set-up is helping the foundation with what it’s already put together, so it can still qualify for the grant.
She adds the mill needs $450,000 to complete construction.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.