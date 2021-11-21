Butte Creek Mill hosts soft opening with its first porch sale in EP

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — It recently received permission to open partially to the public and it’s wasted no time.

The Butte Creek Mill held its first of many porch sales today, giving the community a chance to pick up its popular wheat flour mixes!

The porch sale profits go towards funding the final bit of construction left for the mill, according to Butte Creek Mill Foundation board chairman, Jay O’Neil.

He says only $800,000 needs to be raised in order to complete construction and open the mill fully.

By noon, three different wheat mixes had already sold out.

“It’s been fantastic, for us, it’s very rewarding to have the mill open and these products available. we’ve had quite a few people come by this morning and say ‘it’s been 6 years since I’ve been able to order the pancake mix, the cookie mix, or the other mixes,” he said.

O’Neil says a porch sale will be held every Saturday until Christmas if you missed today’s sale.

He says the sales will happen between 11 – 2 p-m.

