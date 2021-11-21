Fire official reminds public to be mindful in preventing fires ahead of holidays

SOUTHERN OREGON — With the holidays rapidly approaching, the Rural Metro Fire Department is asking the public to be mindful in preventing fires.

Division Chief Austin Prince says fires inside of homes increase during the holiday season.

He says a culmination of heating devices, burning candles, and cooking are some of the main fire starts this time of year.

He says people should be careful with heating devices running too hot or too close to other objects.

He also wants to remind people to keep a close eye on their turkeys when they cook, to prevent getting distracted and starting a fire.

Prince says people getting Christmas trees earlier this year due to a potential shortage, should be aware that their tree will be more flammable since it has more time to dry out.

“They [christmas trees] go up so fast they can envelop a room and potentially spread through your house really quick. They recommend that you cut the bottom off the tree before you stick in the stand with water and make sure you water it daily,” he said.

Prince would also like to emphasize the importance of checking your fire alarms to make sure they’re working, in case a fire emergency does come up.