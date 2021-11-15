Butte Creek Mill production resumes as construction continues on historic building

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Just before the holidays…

“[It’s the] first time we’ve done a production in 6 years.”

The Butte Creek Mill’s gears are set to grind whole wheat flour once again, after a large portion of the mill burned down on Christmas morning in 2015.

It was recently certified by the Department of Agriculture to officially resume what mills do best… milling.

“We’re about three-quarters of the way finished.”

$2.2 million has been invested into creating a replica of the original mill, but Jay O’Neil with the Butte Creek Mill Foundation, says more money is needed to finish construction.

Until work is complete, the public still can’t go inside.

“We’re not open in a full sense of it to the public where people can come in, shop, and walk around – but we can produce,” he said.

O’Neil says 4 rooms are completed: the packing room, the milling room, the wheat collection area, and the public restroom.

He says completion of those rooms makes the mill eligible for a conditional occupancy permit, meaning production can continue full-time – and production has already begun – 8 different mixes are in the grind: “…Pancake mix, which everybody seems to love, cookie mix, muffin mix… there’s going to be about 7 or 8 different products we’ll package.”

O’Neil says getting re-certified is a big deal.

“This is quite a milestone for the Butte Creek Mill.”

If you’re interested in buying some mixes, a porch event is happening at the mill next Saturday from 10 to 3.

You can also purchase the mixes online at buttecreekmill.com.