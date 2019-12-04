“Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” campaign begins for holiday season

MEDFORD, Ore. — This week marks the start of the Jackson County Sheriff Office’s campaign “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving”.
Using grant money from the Oregon Department of Transportation, JCSO is putting more deputies on the roads throughout the holiday season.
The goal is to stop drivers from drinking and driving.
“The buzzed driving campaign is to remind people that a couple of beers might be a couple of beers too many for most drivers. It reduces your ability to react appropriately and quickly,” said Mike Moran, public information officer for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Moran recommends that you use a ride share program or have a friend give you a ride home if you encounter a night of drinking.
If you think you see someone driving drunk, call 911.
