Caldor Fire evacuations expand as blaze moves closer to Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The massive Caldor Fire has grown to more than 177,000 acres and is threatening over 20,000 structures as it moves closer to the Tahoe Basin.
Near the community of Heavenly Village, evacuations are underway as bumper-to-bumper traffic snarls the roadways out of the area.
The new evacuation orders issued Monday include South Lake Tahoe from the Nevada state line all the way up to Tahoma on the west shore.
Though dozens of homes have been destroyed, there are no fatalities so far.
The Caldor Fire is on the move and weather conditions are not helping.
For the latest updates and evacuation information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7801/