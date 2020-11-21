California healthcare company expands COVID-19 testing to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A private California healthcare company is expanding it’s COVID-19 testing to Medford.
ADX Healthcare’s drive-thru test site is set up in the Rogue Valley Mall parking lot. It’s being marketed towards people wanting to travel safely during the pandemic, as well as businesses wanting to check employees for the virus.
People can expect to get results two days after taking the test. Plus it doesn’t require a doctor’s referral.
“The goal of ADX Healthcare was to bring COVID testing direct to consumers and direct to employers,” said Allison McKeany, Director of Operation.
While other COVID-19 testing sites may go through insurance the company asks people to pay out of pocket. The cost is $149.
While walk-ups are welcomed, appointments are encouraged.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]