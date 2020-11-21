Home
California healthcare company expands COVID-19 testing to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A private California healthcare company is expanding it’s COVID-19 testing to Medford.

ADX Healthcare’s drive-thru test site is set up in the Rogue Valley Mall parking lot. It’s being marketed towards people wanting to travel safely during the pandemic, as well as businesses wanting to check employees for the virus.

People can expect to get results two days after taking the test. Plus it doesn’t require a doctor’s referral.

“The goal of ADX Healthcare was to bring COVID testing direct to consumers and direct to employers,” said Allison McKeany, Director of Operation.

While other COVID-19 testing sites may go through insurance the company asks people to pay out of pocket. The cost is $149.

While walk-ups are welcomed, appointments are encouraged.

