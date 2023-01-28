Carrie Underwood to take the stage at Rogue Music Festival

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —8-time Grammy Award winner, Carrie Underwood, is performing in the Rogue Valley this summer. The country star will join Eric Church as headliners at the first-ever Rogue Music Festival.

Country fans have been waiting for the release of the second headliner of Rogue Music Fest. The first-ever festival is happening Friday and Saturday, June 16th and 17th.

Eric Church was announced as Friday night’s headliner back in December. Now Carrie Underwood will join him as a headliner and close out the inaugural festival on Saturday.

Tickets start at $200 and go as high as $550. Expo Director, Helen Baker is excited music fans will have the opportunity to see both artists back to back in their own backyard.

“You don’t get to see a lot of females on stages here at the Expo and so to have one of the biggest one of the best is phenomenal for us to be able to have us at Rogue Music Fest, she has a way of getting people amped up and so excited,” said Baker.

Nine artists will perform at the 2-day Rogue Music Festival. The expo will announce the other performers at a later date.

Baker says the cost of tickets will go up in the springtime. You can get yours at Sherm’s Food for Less, at the Expo box office, and online at roguemusicfest.com

Your tickets get you in for both days of the festival to see all the artists not just one of these country superstars.