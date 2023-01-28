‘Let Us Sleep’ rally takes place in downtown Ashland

Posted by Zack Larsen January 27, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – A rally, advocating for houseless members of the community, happened in Ashland Friday.

The ‘Let Us Sleep’ rally focused on giving houseless people a voice.

One of the event’s organizers said Ashland won’t let people sleep outside with their sleeping gear.

Although the issue has been brought up at city council meetings, he feels nothing has been done.

“Part of that fighting against this is that we don’t have a voice,” the event co-organizer Joseph Gibson said. “Nothing we see actually percolates into decision making process. If it did, i have a life necessity sleeping would have tickled up.”

Many people driving by the rally honked in support.

Gibson said he wants to see more houseless community members involved in conversations around houseless issues.

Zack Larsen
