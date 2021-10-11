Cave Junction community group puts on ‘Holland Round-Up Revival’ event

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A group of ‘grassroots community members’ called the Sasquatch Woods People put on an event in Cave Junction today.
Organizer of the event , Joel Palacios, says the Sasquatch Woods People generally come together to clean up trash in the wooded areas of Cave Junction.
Palacios says the group wanted to re-create the ‘Holland Round-Up’ which originated in 1914, and bring people together.
The event started this morning with an 11-mile run and led to a festival with live musical guests.
“We all need to kind of watch out for each other and let each other know we care about each other, so it’s a communal revival, but its also a personal revival for me, so it makes me feel great,” said Palacios.
Raffle prizes were also given out to community members who finished the run.
If you’re interested in learning more, visit sasquatchwoodspeople.org.
