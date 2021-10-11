Local pickleball ambassador promotes sport on World Pickleball Day

MEDFORD, Ore. — You may not know it, but today is World Pickleball Day!
A U.S.A. Pickleball Ambassador and International Certified Trainer lives right here in Medford at the Rogue Valley Manor.
Tim Miller has been involved with the sport for the last 9 years.
He says he can’t play anymore due to health issues, but he provides lessons for others at the manor.
Miller’s favorite part about the sport is how easy it is to learn in comparison to tennis, which he played for several years before pickleball.
“[The] Pickleball Federation, their goal is to get pickleball in the Olympics, but to get in the Olympics it needs to get popular around the whole world. Anybody can come out and play, and if they never have a lesson, they can play forever and just have a lot of fun,” said Miller.
He says between 2019 and 2020, pickleball has grown by 20% – it now has around 4.2 million players in the U.S.
Miller believes he’s spent around 20 hours per week involved with the sport for the last 3 years.
