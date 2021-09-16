Cave Junction mom sets up fundraiser to provide snacks for students at school

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A group of parents are coming together to donate snacks for a school in Cave Junction after its snack program was canceled.
A mom of 2 students at Evergreen Elementary, Brittney Slack, set up a GoFundMe in order to fundraise for the cause.
She says she knew she needed to do something when she found out teachers were paying out of pocket to provide snacks to their students.
So far, she’s helped raise $750.
“I can’t tell you, especially in these grades, how many times a teacher is asked, you know, ‘is it lunchtime yet? we’re hungry.’ I know specifically, the teachers have asked for protein-filled snacks because it gives them that extra energy,” said Slack.
The Grocery Outlet in Cave Junction also recently donated a pallet of assorted foods to the Illinois Valley Gleaning Project which gives food back to the community, landowners, and food banks.
If you’re interested in donating to the snack program, click here.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.