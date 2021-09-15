New fire reported near the community of O’Brien

O’BRIEN, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a reported grass fire along Highway 99 just north of O’Brien Wednesday afternoon.
ODF said there were multiple structures in the area and an initial attack was underway by 4:30 p.m.
Multiple agencies responded along with a helicopter, water tender, and ODF’s helitack crew.
By 5:05 p.m., crews completed a wet line around the fire, meaning water was sprayed around the edges of the fire to prevent it from spreading. Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire.
ODF told motorists to be aware of any delays and fire personnel along the highway.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
This is a breaking news story. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ODFSouthwest
To check traffic and road conditions, visit https://tripcheck.com/