Centennial Golf Club burglarized

MEDFORD, Ore. — A burglar was captured on surveillance video early Wednesday morning, breaking into Centennial Golf Club.
It happened around 3:30 AM on Tuesday.
Security camera footage shows the suspect breaking the glass door, before bolting in and out in about twenty seconds.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect stole 13 golf clubs worth approximately $4500. The stolen clubs include eight Callaway Mavrik drivers, four Titleist drivers, and one Ping driver.
The suspect was wearing a white over grey windbreaker jacket with the hood up, gloves, blue jeans, and white athletic shoes. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-776-7206. Refer to JCSO case 20-3130.