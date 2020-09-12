Central Point evacuation levels lowered

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Evacuation levels for Central Point residents are now lowered to a level 1 ‘Be Ready,’ according to Jackson County.
The city was previously on a level 2 ‘Be Set’ evacuation order, due to a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon along the Bear Creek Greenway. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is calling the fire suspicious.
Due to extensive damage along the south portion of the greenway, the Sheriff’s Office is closing the trail to the public from U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford, to its southern border in Ashland. This is effective immediately.
The Almeda Fire also significantly damaged facilities along the greenway, including several bridges.
