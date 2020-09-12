South Obenchain estimated at 29,432 acres, 20% containment

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters were able to make progress on containment and fire lines on the South Obenchain Fire overnight, due to humidity and low winds.
The Northwest Incident Management Team 8 says an infra-red detection flight was conducted over the fire for the first time, which updated the acreage to 29,432 acres. It is 20% contained.
Firefighters were able to tie fire lines together on the south and western portions of the fire. This area is now in mop up status. However, winds are expected to increase through the afternoon.
Firefighters will continue to construct, hold and improve all fire lines, with the main focus on the east and southeastern areas of the fire. This a steep area, which makes it difficult for dozers to access.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
An updated map of evacuations can be found here: https://jcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3caa39804db54631a61007180d5ef415
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.