Central Point man celebrates 100th birthday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A local man celebrated his 100th birthday with a drive-by parade this afternoon.
Norman Holden was born on August 22nd, 1920, in South Dakota.
He grew up in Montana, before moving to the west coast.
Holden has 8 children, 5 daughters and 3 sons.
He’s also a World War II veteran and former teacher.
“It’s a real blessing to have our dad with us for 100 years, he’s been a big part of our lives – really helped us learn about family, and love and commitment,” said one of Holden’s daughters.
Holden sat in his driveway most of the afternoon to wave at all his friends and family that came by to wish him a happy birthday.
