Bison themed gift shop opens in Shady Cove, and it sells bison meat

SHADY COVE, Ore. — Fans of buffalo, or rather, bison burgers, will be happy to know a new store opened this weekend in Shady Cove.

The owner of the Bison Junction, Lori Moore, says the idea for the business came around 3 years ago.
Moore also owns Wild Oasis Bison Ranch in Eagle Point and says she wanted to sell bison meat closer to town.

“We decided to do a lease on anywhere and it ended up here, and it turned into a bison gift shop with meat for sale,” said Moore.

If interested in checking out the shop, it’s open 7 days a week.

You can also visit bisonjunction.com for more information.

