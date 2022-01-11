Central Point Senior Ctr. closing its doors in March

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Central Point Senior Center is closing its doors in March.

This comes after the city says it approached the Central Point Senior Center Board about partnering with RVCOG or the Rogue Valley Council of Governments.

The city says the partnership would expand RVCOG’s existing ‘Food and Friends’ and ‘Meals on Wheels’ programs to provide a local meal site for CP residents.

Central Point’s City Manager, Chris Clayton, says the senior center board opted out of the partnership – allowing RVCOG to take over the building.

Despite RVCOG taking over, he said in a statement that RVCOG will be able to expand its meal programs, along with expansion on social and recreational opportunities for seniors, as well as future senior and disability services.

