New RV Resort being built in Klamath Falls beginning March 1st

Mariah Mills
Posted by Mariah Mills January 10, 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A new RV resort is coming to Klamath Falls later this year.

The park is named R-Journey Klamath Falls RV Resort. It’s going to be located near Highway 97.

The owner says it’ll feature 129 RV spots, a spa, gym, rental office, mini dog parks, and more.

“We look forward to supporting the new labor forces that will be coming into Klamath Falls, that will be there for [people who are doing] daily travel or long-term guests,” said Project Manager, Chad Ross.

Ross says construction on the new RV resort will begin by March 1st. He hopes it will open in August.

