Ashland High School moves to short-term distance learning

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland High School is switching to short-term distance learning due to the Omicron surge.

The Ashland School District said over the weekend, there was a rapid rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases among student athletic teams and among students and staff. According to the district, most of the exposures are from off-site social gatherings or events and about 20 staff members were out Monday “for a variety of reasons.”

“Due to the increasing numbers of persons being isolated or quarantined due to COVID and the limited pool of available substitutes in all areas from operations and instruction to administration, we are moving Ashland High School to short-term distance learning on January 13,” the district stated Monday. “We anticipate a return to in-person learning on January 31.”

AHS sent out the following details about the upcoming switch to distance learning:

Technology will be made available for students that need devices to use at home.

The AHS computer labs and library will remain open for students to access devices and learn on campus. Buses will continue to operate and meals will continue to be provided.

AHS will offer flexible opportunities for finals the week of January 24.

All winter sports and after-school extra-curricular activities are also being paused.

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3teuxzf