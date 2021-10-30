Central Point teen recovering in Portland ICU after car crash

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —We’re learning more about a young Central Point girl, injured in a crash this week. We told you days ago, about how the half dozen high school-aged kids, were taken to the hospital.
One of them is in a Portland ICU. The vehicle they were in, crashed into a tree in Central Point. Police say it happened just after 1 Tuesday, a few blocks from Crater High School.
According to a GoFundMe page, Kallie Michaelis was at OHSU with several injuries to her skull, face, and neck. Now her coach tells me, she’s on a good path forward. She’s awake, responsive, and hopeful she’ll be out of the ICU soon.
Coach Bryton Kiger says it’s been a tough week for the Central Point community. Police say just after 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. The car with six teens inside crashed near hazel and north 6th street.
Coach Kiger has been coaching soccer at Crater High School for 4 years.
The coach says Michaelis is a tough competitor and will make it through this.
“When this happened, we knew that she would be okay I think because she is such a player that’s so full of grit and such a fighter,” said Kiger.
The Jackson County star team is taking over the investigation, and doing a reconstruction of the crash.
Central Point Police say the star team debriefed Wednesday, we expect to hear more from the DA in the coming weeks, about potential charges in the case.
The GoFundMe set up for her medical expenses has already raised over 16 thousand dollars. Coach Kiger says it’s been really powerful to see how much support Michaelis has received.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
