Central Point woman joins ‘Amazing Grace’ movement, hopes others will too

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Central Point woman is joining a national campaign singing Amazing Grace, in her front yard Easter Sunday.

Ashley Childs says she saw someone post about the idea on social media, but didn’t see anything planned locally. So she set up her own Facebook page to spread the word.

“Just sing along and sing your heart out. So that everybody around you and all of your neighbors can hear you. It’ll encourage them and it’ll give them hope. And it’ll give them the love and joy and connectiveness that we’ll all missing, ” said Childs.

Childs says people who are interested should go to her World Chorus Facebook page. There people can join the Facebook Live from their own front yard at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

