Central Point’s 4th of July Parade draws hundreds of people

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Hundreds of people came out to show their American pride in Central Point for the city’s Freedom Festival and parade.

The parade began at 9:30, with all kinds of floats following the route starting at Crater High School.

Floats ranged from local law enforcement and first responders to small businesses.

Many people agree – it’s exciting to celebrate the 4th together.

“It’s really weird, but awesome, seeing everyone smiling and their faces. Compared to last year, it’s really nice,” said Crater Cheerleaders Hailie Bedingfield, McKenna Brown, Roxie Wells, and Elizabeth Pratt. The girls walked with their cheer squad in the parade.

Following the parade, live music and vendors set up in Robert J. Pfaff Park for the Freedom Festival.

