Grants Pass Downs welcomes back 3,100+ spectators on 4th of July races

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Downs is fully open with spectators flooding the stands to watch horse racing for the 4th of July.
Race directors said the crowd brought back memories of two years ago, pre-pandemic and it’s wonderful to see.
The spectators are helping push the track toward the future and what they want to accomplish.
They said they exceeded expectations for today as about 3,100 showed up.
“My main goal for today was bringing the people back to Grants Pass Downs,” Director of Racing and C.O.O., Rod Lowe, said. “Making it an event that people want to come to and want to come and enjoy, bring their families too and all of that has happened,” he added.
The track looks to build a new plaza, move the paddock, add a new winner’s circle and update the grand stands, among other things.
The spring-summer season concludes tomorrow, Monday, with races starting at 5 p.m.
