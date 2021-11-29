Chabad Jewish Center hosts Menorah lighting at Ashland Plaza

ASHLAND, Ore. — After not lighting the menorah in public because of COVID, tonight, the Chabad Jewish Center hosted a lighting at the Ashland Plaza.

The lighting took place at 4 p.m. to mark the start of Chanukah. Around 40 people attended with their families to enjoy potato latkes, music, and conversation prior to the lighting.

Senator Jeff Golden was in attendance and gave a small speech.

“What a terrific, terrific turn out tonight. This year will be the 18th annual menorah lighting here on the plaza. Let’s get a big round of applause,” said Rabbi Avi Zwiebel.

If you missed tonight’s lighting, the Chabad Jewish Center will be hosting another menorah lighting in Grants Pass’ Riverside Park tomorrow evening at 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, it will also host a menorah lighting at Medford’s Vogel Plaza at 5:30 p.m.

