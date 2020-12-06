Home
Challenges for movie theaters throughout COVID restrictions

ASHLAND, Ore. — COVID restrictions continue to put the clamp down on movie theaters.

Coming Attractions Theatres is based in Ashland.

It runs the Varsity Theatre and Ashland Street Cinema, and also has 19 other locations in Alaska, California and Washington.

“Even if we were able to open, we have very little product to bring people in the doors so it’s going to be tough on movie theaters until March or April, if I had to guess, and that’s given if COVID rates go down,” President and C.O.O. of Coming Attractions Theatres, Al Lane, said.

All 21 of the company’s locations are functional and will be ready to operate once new movies come in and restrictions are loosened.

