Wreath making event at Hanley Farm proves to be popular, sells out in an hour

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A wreath making event at Hanley Farm closed early, after selling out in one hour!

The Southern Oregon Historical Society says its last of event of the year went out with a bang.

It sold out 112 tickets and wreath making kits in no time, ending the event two hours earlier than planned.

The kits came with a wreath base, holly berries, Douglas fir, cedar greens and pine cones to decorate with.

“This is a fundraiser for the SOHS and all of the materials, which you may have noticed, are natural and came from the farm,” said SOHA volunteer, Alice Mullaly.

The next event being held by the Southern Oregon Historical Society at Hanley Farm won’t be until April of next year.

