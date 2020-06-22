Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County to receive large donation from local church

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Children’s Advocacy Center in Jackson County is receiving a large donation and grant from The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The advocacy center will be getting diapers, wipes and more from the church – along with $3,000.
A spokesperson for the advocacy center says the church put together an initiative with their wards across the Rogue Valley to collect supplies to donate.
The supplies and grant money will be delivered Monday morning at 10 am.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.