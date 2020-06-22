Home
Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County to receive large donation from local church

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Children’s Advocacy Center in Jackson County is receiving a large donation and grant from The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The advocacy center will be getting diapers, wipes and more from the church – along with $3,000.

A spokesperson for the advocacy center says the church put together an initiative with their wards across the Rogue Valley to collect supplies to donate.

The supplies and grant money will be delivered Monday morning at 10 am.

