Jackson County Public Health officer believes new cases are community spread

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health announced 3 new coronavirus cases today.

As cases continue to rise, the Jackson County Public Health officer tells us why he believes this is.

Dr. Jim Shames says that testing for coronavirus has increased in the county, but, he believes the new numbers are from community spread.

He says mask wearing and hand-washing is more important than ever to help keep the numbers down.

“They [mask wearing and hand washing] allow us to have a functioning society, albeit one that looks different until we can get a vaccine or treatment. I think its primarily that people aren’t taking this virus seriously anymore,” said Dr. Shames.

Dr. Shames adds that 60% of active cases in Jackson County fall in the category of people under 50 years of age.

He says it’s a reminder that everyone is vulnerable and should keep social distancing.

