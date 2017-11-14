Other cities consider allowing Uber, Lyft to pick up customers

Ashland, Ore. — The Ashland City Council is considering making changes to an ordinance that would allow ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft to operate in the city.
“I think it’s a sign of the times, a very positive thing, it’s an opportunity, a lot of people are wanting this in Ashland,” City Councilor Rich Rosenthal said.
Uber and Lyft are on the road to launching service in Medford, but riders outside the city may find themselves out of luck if they need a ride.
When the services start up on December first, customers will be able to leave Medford, and go anywhere. But because some other cities don’t allow the ride sharing services in their current ordinances, the cars won’t necessarily be able to pick people up in a different location.
Medford City Council members took more than four months to consider the changes that will allow the ride sharing companies. Now, other cities may follow suit.
“I think that because of the work that Medford put in, will make it easier for other communities in the region to go through this process,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal noted the item is already on the agenda. The Ashland City Council is set to discuss changing its ordinance to allow Uber and Lyft on November 20. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.