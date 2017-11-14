Proposed travel center waiting land use decision

A decision on whether or not construction for a proposed travel center in Talent can move forward could come as soon as next week.
The travel center would be at the site of the former Talent Truck Stop, which closed their restaurant in 2010 and continued fueling until May of this year.
Residents from the nearby neighborhoods are worried that the noise and diesel exhaust from the increased truck traffic would impact their quality of life. They contend the travel center is being built without the proper consideration.
“The question is, what does the code require? Does it require a traffic impact study? If it does, then it’s a clear deficiency with this application that they can’t overcome in this stage of the process,” said Mike Connors, representing residents that are opposed to the travel center.
Representatives of the travel center say a traffic study wasn’t needed, since the property was being used as a truck stop as late as may of this year.
A decision on the appeal is expected by November 24th.