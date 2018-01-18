City of Medford working to increase housing supply

Medford, Ore. — The city of Medford is looking for more ways to increase housing.
City councilor Kevin Stine says it’s the number one issue the council hears from residents.
“About half the people who live here are renters, and what they’re seeing is their rents go up and up. However, when they try to move somewhere else, there’s very little vacancy,” Stine said.
On Monday, Medford City Council heard recommendations from the Housing Advisory Committee.
Some of the options to increase housing include property owners building more housing on their land (zoning), or a ‘construction excise tax’ (CET) that would tax new developments to propel future projects.
The city will hold a public hearing on the topic February 15th.