City of Medford donates $35,000 to local organizations

MEDFORD, Ore. — The City of Medford is lending a hand to the community, delivering checks totaling $35,000 to local service organizations and initiatives today.

The council approved $100,000 in funds last Thursday.

The money comes from marijuana tax revenue.

It will go to support local organizations who are serving the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizations include St. Vincent de Paul and Access.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Southern Oregon CEO, Bill Ihle, says the money to his organization and others will help many financially-stressed families.

“This really helps us as a community based non-profit to be able to meet the needs of the low income community that we serve,” said Ihle.

The city is now working on the best way to utilize the remaining money to address the community’s needs.

