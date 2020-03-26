Home
City of Ashland partnering with non-profits to help homeless community

City of Ashland partnering with non-profits to help homeless community

Local News Top Stories , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland is partnering with non-profits to keep the homeless population from getting sick with coronavirus.

The city says it’s dedicated funds and staff time toward temporarily housing the most vulnerable in hotel rooms. It’s also working to ensure food availability, and finding appropriate areas to allow overnight parking. It’a also partnering with regional and local non-profits who are organizing food delivery services.

The City Administrator, Kelly Madding says “Wherever they are. That is to encourage public safety. So that people aren’t moving about and potentially spreading the virus.”

Madding says by assisting in this program the city hopes the homeless will better follow social distancing.

More information can be found through ‘Options for Helping Residents of Ashland’ and ‘Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice.’

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »