City of Medford hopes to extend parklet program for restaurants

MEDFORD, Ore —Some good news for Medford restaurants and businesses, the city is working to extend its Parklet Program.
Many Medford restaurants have taken advantage of the Parklet Program.
It was originally set to expire this month, now the city is hoping to extend it until June.
“I just think it’s a great thing for downtown, it has potential to market the businesses and get people coming out, walking around, and seeing places they haven’t been before,” says Nate Hendricks with Jefferson Spirits.
Medford’s Jefferson Spirits Bar has been shut down since November.
But, it’s looking to invest in its parklet set up for its future reopening.
“We wanna develop this outdoor space in order to take advantage of it all the way through the extension and if they can make it permanent that would be amazing for a lot of outdoor spaces downtown,” says Hendricks.
The Parkelet’s have grown to 2 parking spaces per business, in front of their location.
The city also offers resources like tents, and barriers, to loan to businesses.
Medford Deputy City Manager, Kelly Madding says the city is also working on the possibility of businesses using alleyways for seating.
“The program really has evolved over time and what I think it’s shown to is that there is a need and a desire for people to sit outside and have food and drink,” says Madding.
The council will meet again to discuss the future of the parklets on the 18th.
Madding tells me the long-term goal is to make the parklets permanent.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.