Oregon Albertsons & Safeway pharmacies receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —After a long wait, Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies in Oregon have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those 75 years and older can get it as soon as Friday.
The pharmacy says all but 4 locations received 100 doses.
With a limited supply, the pharmacy is asking for patience and says its supply will increase in the weeks to come.
To sign up or to check your eligibility visit safeway.com/covid-19.
