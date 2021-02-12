Home
Oregon Albertsons & Safeway pharmacies receive COVID-19 vaccine

Oregon Albertsons & Safeway pharmacies receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —After a long wait, Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies in Oregon have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those 75 years and older can get it as soon as Friday.

The pharmacy says all but 4 locations received 100 doses.

With a limited supply, the pharmacy is asking for patience and says its supply will increase in the weeks to come.

To sign up or to check your eligibility visit safeway.com/covid-19.

