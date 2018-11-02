City of Medford looking for bids for ADA project

MEDFORD, Ore — The City of Medford is looking for bids to complete a massive ‘Americans with Disabilities Act’ project next year.
Nearly 150 locations in Medford and Jackson County are slated for ADA upgrades, they include installation of ramps and replacements of sidewalks and curbs.
This year’s project could cost anywhere from 700,000 to 1 million dollars that comes out of the city’s roughly 2.75 million dollar pavement maintenance budget.
Since 2013, the city does annual contracts to meet federal laws and regulations. City of Medford Public Works Director, Corey Crebbin, said it’s beneficial to keeping the city’s ramps up to date.
“So in some places we’re actually replacing ADA ramps with ones that meet current ADA standards,” Crebbin said.
The city said the project usually takes up to three or four months and happens during routine pavement maintenance in the spring.
Once contractors have a chance to bid it, it then goes to council for consideration and approval, then residents can expect construction to start early next year.