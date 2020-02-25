Home
City of Medford looking for new City Attorney

City of Medford looking for new City Attorney

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

The City of Medford has been without it’s City Attorney since last year and is looking to fill the position.

Previous city attorney, Lori Cooper, left her position at the City of Medford last December.
The city released a statement saying “Our former city attorney is no longer employed with the city. Our executive employees are *at will employees and it is not our practice to discuss personnel matters. We’re in the process of recruiting a new City Attorney.”

Anyone who is interested can apply on the City of Medford website. The deadline to apply is this Sunday at 4pm.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »