City of Medford makes a severe weather declaration

MEDFORD, Ore. — Emergency shelters are in place tonight for those needing to escape the frigid temperatures.
Freezing temperatures caused the City of Medford to make a severe weather declaration, meaning emergency shelters must open.
That policy was approved by city council last November.
“When the temperature hits 25 degrees fahrenheit or it can hit 32 [degrees] with other contributing factors, such as wind or precipitation so we really are working closely with the National Weather Service here in Medford,” said Kristina Johnsen, communications and marketing manager with the City of Medford.
The City of Medford coordinates with First Presbyterian Church on South Holly Street to make sure they can open their doors to people living on the streets.
The declaration of severe weather applies to summer months as well.
Emergency shelters must open when temperatures rise above 102 degrees or if fires cause especially smoky conditions in the valley.
